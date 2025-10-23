Azerbaijan’s Oil Fund assets near $70 billion after 16.9% growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of October 1, 2025, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) reported assets totaling nearly $70.16 billion, marking a 16.9% increase compared with the start of the year.

Between January and September, the fund’s revenues exceeded 13.073 billion manats (approximately $7.69 billion), while expenditures reached nearly 10.92 billion manats (around $6.42 billion), News.Az reports, citing SOFAZ..

During the nine-month period, SOFAZ earned approximately 7.84 billion manats ($4.61 billion) from oil and gas agreements, including 7.07 billion manats ($4.16 billion) from profit oil and gas sales, 765.3 million manats ($450.8 million) from bonus payments and transit, and 3.6 million manats ($2.1 million) from acreage fees. The fund also received around 6.184 billion manats ($3.64 billion) from the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli field and 697 million manats ($410 million) from the Shah Deniz field. Income from asset management totaled nearly 5.24 billion manats ($3.08 billion).

In the reporting period, SOFAZ transferred over 10.86 billion manats ($6.39 billion) to the state budget and sold $4.35 billion through auctions with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. The fund allocated 8.2 million manats ($4.8 million) to the 2019–2023 State Program for enhancing the competitiveness of higher education and 26.1 million manats ($15.4 million) to the 2022–2028 State Program for youth education abroad. Administrative expenses amounted to 22.9 million manats ($13.5 million).

Additionally, SOFAZ recorded nearly 15.07 billion manats ($8.86 billion) in off-budget income due to exchange rate fluctuations, further boosting the fund’s total assets.

