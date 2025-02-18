News.az
Tag:
Sofaz
SOFAZ signs strategic partnership with Brookfield
21 Jan 2026-11:55
Azerbaijan approves State Oil Fund’s 2026 budget
29 Dec 2025-17:37
Azerbaijan’s Oil Fund assets near $70 billion after 16.9% growth
23 Oct 2025-11:16
Azerbaijan’s oil fund invests in the future. From Gatwick airport to Italy’s solar projects
11 Oct 2025-09:55
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund partners with GIP to invest £50 million in Gatwick Airport
09 Oct 2025-11:05
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund to acquire stake in Enfinity’s solar assets in Italy
18 Jul 2025-14:17
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund invests in ADNOC gas pipeline infrastructure
29 May 2025-10:57
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund eyes increasing gold reserves
06 Mar 2025-17:16
Azerbaijan State Oil Fund’s revenues hit $207 billion
06 Mar 2025-11:59
Azerbaijan buys shares in Italian railway operator
18 Feb 2025-18:29
