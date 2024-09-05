Azerbaijan attaches importance to green economy development – deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan attaches importance to the development of green economy, the country’s first deputy minister of economy, Elnur Aliyev, said on Thursday.

He made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC), News.Az reports.Aliyev noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) was an indicator of the importance Azerbaijan attaches to the development of green economy and addressing global climate challenges.The deputy underscored the cooperation with international organizations within COP29. He underlined that special attention was paid to implementing measures to promote green energy and mitigate the effects of the global climate change in the country.The meeting also discussed the partnership within the IPC's Climate Change Think Tank initiative.

News.Az