Azerbaijan attracts $6.2 bln in foreign direct investment in non-oil sector

Azerbaijan has secured $6.2 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in its non-oil sector from 2019 to 2023, News.Az reports, citing the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

Notably, over $2 billion of this total was invested in 2023 alone, marking the highest annual figure ever recorded and reflecting a 9% increase compared to 2022, according to the AZPROMO.In 2022, the main sources of FDI in Azerbaijan included Russia, Türkiye, the UAE, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, highlighting a diverse interest in the nation’s expanding non-oil economy.

