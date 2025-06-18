Azerbaijan, Austria explore prospects for economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Austria's Federal Minister of Economy, Energy and Tourism Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer.

The discussions addressed the issues on cooperation in economic and trade, energy, industry, technology and other areas, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

The sides outlined the investment incentives and opportunities available in Azerbaijan. They also discussed potential avenues for deepening bilateral cooperation in economic and trade relations, energy, industrial development, technology, and other strategic sectors.

News.Az