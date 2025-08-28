Azerbaijan, Brazil seek to enhance trade, investment ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev on Thursday held a meeting with Brazilian ambassador to Baku Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro Lopes da Cruz.

Elnur Aliyev, who also serves as co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Brazil joint working group on trade and investment cooperation, and Ambassador Montenegro Lopes da Cruz emphasized the significant role of reciprocal visits and signed documents in the development of bilateral relations, News.Az reports, citing the Economy Ministry.

According to them, the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Brazil joint working group, scheduled to be held in Brazil on September 1 of this year, serves as an important mechanism for advancing cooperation.

They also underscored the importance of strengthening trade and investment relations with Brazil in line with existing potential. The parties highlighted agriculture, transport, education and technology, and tourism as key priority areas in the partnership between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani side provided insight into the favorable business climate and the opportunities created for investors in Azerbaijan and invited Brazilian investors to engage in active cooperation.

The meeting also focused discussions on development of cooperation in various areas.

News.Az