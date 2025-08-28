Azerbaijan, Argentina mull expanding trade, economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev held a meeting with Argentine ambassador to Baku Mariangeles Bellusci.

The meeting featured discussions on the expansion of trade and economic partnership, the enhancement of investment opportunities, and the development of mutual cooperation, News.Az reports, citing the Economy Ministry.

The sides emphasized the importance of strengthening the legal and contractual framework in the economic sphere between the two countries, highlighting investment, transport-transit, technology, and agriculture as key priority areas of partnership.

They also exchanged views on experience sharing and prospects for cooperation across various sectors of the economy.

News.Az