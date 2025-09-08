Azerbaijan, China target record trade volume by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and China plan to boost their bilateral trade to a record high by the end of this year, Chinese Ambassador to Baku Lu Mei announced at a briefing on Monday.

She emphasized the strong complementarity between the two economies and their potential for industrial and investment cooperation, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"The Chinese and Azerbaijani economies complement each other and have great potential for industrial and investment cooperation. In June, China and Azerbaijan concluded market access negotiations, which will significantly support Azerbaijan's accession to the WTO," the diplomat said. According to Azerbaijan's official statistics, bilateral trade between the two countries totaled $2.45 billion in the first seven months of this year, marking an increase of 26% year-on-year. Lu Mei added that China is currently Azerbaijan's fourth-largest trading partner and the top importer of goods into the country.

News.Az