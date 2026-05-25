China pushes US and Iran to finish peace deal

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Beijing is putting its diplomatic weight behind a permanent resolution to the Middle East conflict, urging Washington and Tehran not to let a historic opportunity for peace slip away.

On Monday, China officially called on both the United States and Iran to maintain their current "momentum of de-escalation" as intense, behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts signal that the war could finally be winding down, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"China’s position on the Iranian situation is very clear. This is a conflict that should never have happened and there is no need for it to continue," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing. "An earlier solution serves the interests of both the US and Iran, as well as regional countries and the world at large."

Mao's comments come at a critical juncture. Momentum toward a permanent peace pact has accelerated rapidly over the last 48 hours:

A Deal is "Largely Negotiated": On Saturday, Donald Trump held a phone call with regional leaders, revealing that a comprehensive agreement with Iran was already largely negotiated and simply awaiting finalization.

Breakthrough Expected "Today": US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted on Monday that definitive news regarding the end of the war could break "maybe today."

The conflict, which erupted on February 28, triggered severe global economic anxiety after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran prompted Tehran to retaliate against Gulf targets and completely shut down the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

However, a temporary ceasefire mediated by Pakistan on April 8 has successfully held. Both sides have largely avoided direct military exchanges since April, opening a vital window for indirect diplomatic outreach.

China is now urging both nations to stay the course, emphasizing the need to stay committed to a political resolution through dialogue that addresses the core security concerns of all parties involved.

News.Az