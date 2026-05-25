Russian glide bomb hits postal office in Kramatorsk

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A Russian glide bomb strike has severely damaged a major postal facility in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, leaving packages buried under rubble and sparking a large fire.

The attack occurred at approximately 5 a.m. Kyiv time on Monday, targeting a building that houses the 11th branch of Nova Poshta, Ukraine's largest private postal service. Emergency services and police rushed to the scene to combat the blaze. Fortunately, no employees were injured in the early morning strike, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Initial assessments indicate that roughly 20% of the customer packages inside the branch are currently trapped beneath the collapsed structure. In response to the disruption, Nova Poshta moved quickly to reassure the public, announcing that it has already rerouted incoming deliveries to alternative locations so customers can still receive their mail.

Furthermore, Nova Poshta confirmed that it will fully compensate all customers whose shipments were lost or damaged in the fire, stating that representatives will contact affected individuals directly with payout details.

The strike is part of a broader, challenging week for Ukraine's infrastructure. Nova Poshta recently had to fend off a massive DDoS cyberattack that caused temporary service delays, while the state-owned postal service, Ukrposhta, also sustained damage to its historic main office building on Maidan during a recent strike on Kyiv.

News.Az