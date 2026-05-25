Massive fire breaks out at Moscow hostel housing 600 - VIDEO

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A massive fire has broken out at a crowded hostel in eastern Moscow's Golyanovo district, triggering a high-stakes emergency response as flames tear through the building.

The blaze erupted at a facility on Montazhnaya Street, which was housing approximately 600 people at the time. Due to the rapid spread of the flames and the sheer scale of the building, emergency officials have classified the incident as a Rank 2 fire, indicating a complex and highly dangerous operation, News.Az reports, citing the Telegram news channel SHOT.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) reports that the fire has already engulfed several hundred square meters. The situation is uniquely perilous as multiple gas canisters are located inside the building, fueling the rapid spread of the fire.

Dozens of emergency service crews and a fleet of ambulances have rushed to the scene. Fortunately, initial reports from EMERCOM indicate that a large number of the building's occupants managed to evacuate on their own as the alarms sounded.

Firefighters are currently battling the fast-moving flames, while rescue teams equipped with breathing apparatus enter the smoke-filled structure to conduct a room-by-room sweep to ensure no residents remain trapped inside.

News.Az