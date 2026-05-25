No final US-Iran deal yet, Tehran says after talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran has cooled expectations of an immediate end to the conflict with the United States, signaling that while major diplomatic progress has been made, a final signatures-on-paper deal is not yet imminent.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that negotiators have reached conclusions on numerous topics regarding a potential memorandum of understanding with Washington. However, Baghaei explicitly cautioned that these breakthroughs do not mean Tehran is on the absolute verge of signing an official agreement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The diplomatic clarification arrives amid intense global focus on ending the conflict that erupted in late February. Baghaei emphasized that current high-level discussions are strictly focused on permanently ending the war, noting that broader contentious topics—such as Iran's nuclear program—are not currently on the negotiating table.

Progress toward a final peace pact faces ongoing friction. The Iranian spokesperson pointed directly to shifting political stances within Washington as a major roadblock, warning that frequent changes in the positions of U.S. officials continue to create significant hurdles for finalizing any lasting agreement.

News.Az