Azerbaijan condemns Indian strike on Pakistan and mourns civilian casualties

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

The Republic of Azerbaijan has strongly condemned the recent Indian attack on Pakistan that resulted in the loss of civilian lives, News.Az reports.

Expressing sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended solidarity with the Pakistani people, offering condolences to the victims' families and prayers for the injured.

In its statement, the Ministry said, “We condemn military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that killed and injured several civilians.”

It further urged all parties to exercise restraint and seek a peaceful resolution through diplomatic means.

News.Az