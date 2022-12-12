Azerbaijan: Construction of Horadiz-Aghband railway continues apace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway in Azerbaijan continues at a rapid pace, Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

Rustamov noted that the construction of over 40 percent of the railway has already been completed.

“Throughout this route, all work on clearing mines has been completed. In parallel, work is underway to create security zones,” he said.

Rustamov added that this route will also contribute to the creation of a route to Nakhchivan.

News.Az