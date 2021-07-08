Azerbaijan continues construction of Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghbend highway (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghbend highway in Azerbaijan continues.

Implementation of this road project has started since laying its foundation on April 26, 2021 during the trip of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva to the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

On behalf of the head of state, a number of road projects have begun in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war], which successfully progress. They will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the liberated districts.

The Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghbend highway also has a strategic significance due to its being part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghbend-Zangazur transport corridor and is important in terms of connecting Zangilan with other districts of Azerbaijan and the country's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The road with a length of 124 kilometers starts from the village of Ahmadbayli, Fuzuli district.

According to the instructions from the Azerbaijani president, the road is being built in accordance with the first technical category.

The first 76 kilometers of the route will have six lanes, and the remaining 48 kilometers - four lanes.

Large-scale construction work along the highway continues.

The construction is carried out by Azerbaijan’s ‘Xususi Teyinatli Yol Istismari No. 16’ LLC under the State Agency for Automobile Roads jointly with the local branch of the Turkish Kalyon RSY Insaat Adi Ortakligi Ticari Isletmesi company.

Presently, excavation work and construction of a new roadbed with a width of 29.5 meters on the 76-kilometer section of the road are underway.

At the same time, work is being carried out to clear the territories along which the route will pass from mines.

Three tunnels with a total length of 3,400 meters, 2 viaducts and 23 bridges, eight overpasses, 50 underground and 5 overground crossings will be built on the highway.

For the construction of the road in a short time, a camp is being created on the adjacent territory, where an asphalt concrete plant will operate, a site for machines and mechanisms and their maintenance, an office for workers, a canteen and places for recreation will appear.

The new road passes through the liberated Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, and the Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha, Shukurbeyli-Jabrayil-Hadrut and Khudafarin-Gubadly-Lachin roads under construction start from it.

News.Az