Seven dead in France as record May heatwave bakes Europe

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The French government confirmed on Tuesday that seven deaths have been linked to a record-breaking, unseasonal heatwave currently baking much of Western Europe, with five of the fatalities resulting from accidental drownings.

Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon stated that the seven casualties were directly or indirectly caused by the extreme spike in temperature. However, she noted that official figures and precise causes of death would need "to be clarified once the episode we are currently experiencing has come to an end," News.Az reports, citing NDTV.

The deadly weather system has already smashed previous temperature records across France and is expected to intensify. In response, authorities have placed eight departments in western France on an "orange" heat alert. This marks the first time in French history that an alert of this severity has been triggered during the month of May.

The Hidden Danger of Early Heat: The sudden, extreme heat drove crowds of citizens and tourists to beaches and waterways on Monday to cool off. However, because the heatwave has arrived so early in the year, official lifeguard supervision is not scheduled to begin in most coastal areas until July.

According to the spokesperson's office, the five drowning incidents occurred across a vast geographic layout, spanning from the southeastern city of Lyon all the way to the Atlantic coast.

The lack of beach supervision has raised immediate safety alarms for families trying to escape the stifling inland temperatures. Visitors at popular coastal destinations, such as the southwestern city of Anglet, expressed severe anxiety over the absent safety measures, noting that while the water is tempting, notorious Atlantic currents can quickly pull unsuspecting swimmers out to sea. Emergency services are urging extreme caution for anyone entering the water during the remainder of the heat event.

News.Az