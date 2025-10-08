Azerbaijan, Croatia mark 30 years of diplomatic ties with parliamentary cooperation

In a joint statement to the press following their bilateral meeting, Gafarova expressed confidence that Jandroković’s visit would contribute to further deepening relations between the two countries and their legislative bodies, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The meeting underscored the crucial role of parliamentary cooperation in strengthening bilateral ties, highlighting the active work of friendship groups in both parliaments, the regular participation of delegations in events hosted by each side, and engagement in various international parliamentary organizations.

Gafarova noted the broad opportunities for further enhancing interparliamentary relations, emphasizing that Jandroković’s visit reflects a shared intention to make full use of these opportunities.

For his part, Jandroković stated that Croatia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners and friendly countries maintaining intensive political dialogue and excellent economic relations. He praised Azerbaijan’s outstanding economic achievements and its important role not only in the South Caucasus but also beyond the region.

The Croatian Speaker emphasized that his country strongly supports the progress made so far toward advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He reiterated Croatia’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation between the two legislative bodies.