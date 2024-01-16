Azerbaijan detects another ammunition storage in its Karabakh region (VIDEO)
Another ammunition storage was found during the review of abandoned buildings in the Karabakh economic region after the local anti-terror measures conducted by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.
Boxes full of weapons and ammunition, shells for various types of grenade launchers, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, missiles were seized from the civilian facility used by the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments for military purposes.