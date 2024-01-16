Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan detects another ammunition storage in its Karabakh region (VIDEO)

Another ammunition storage was found during the review of abandoned buildings in the Karabakh economic region after the local anti-terror measures conducted by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Boxes full of weapons and ammunition, shells for various types of grenade launchers, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, missiles were seized from the civilian facility used by the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments for military purposes.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

