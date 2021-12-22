Azerbaijan discloses volume of natural gas supplied from Shah Deniz field to Turkey

Azerbaijan discloses volume of natural gas supplied from Shah Deniz field to Turkey

Azerbaijan discloses volume of natural gas supplied from Shah Deniz field to Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan totally supplied over 85 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Shah Deniz field to the Turkish gas market since 2007, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Wednesday.

The minister made the remarks speaking at the 1st Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum in Baku, News.Az reports.

Shahbazov called the forum another indicator of the highest level of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“Our countries are developing their relations in a number of areas, including the field of energy. Amid the problems observed in Europe, Azerbaijan is a security buffer from viewpoint of energy supplies in required volumes,” he said.

The minister stressed that in 2023, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas exports to 13 billion cubic meters.

“From July 2018 through December 2021, 13.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas were transported to Turkey via TANAP pipeline. In the first 11 months of this year, 5.1 billion cubic meters of 7.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas were transported to Turkey via the pipeline. Azerbaijan's investments in the country exceeded $19 billion,” Shahbazov added.

News.Az