Azerbaijan discovers human-like bone fragments in liberated Aghdam

Human-like bone fragments have been discovered in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district.

The skeletal remains were uncovered during excavation works in the vicinity of the village of Eyvazkhanbayli, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the discovery to determine the identity of the remains and the circumstances surrounding their burial.

This is not the first such finding in the area. In early April 2025, human skeletal remains believed to date back to the 15th century were discovered in the village of Eyvazkhanbayli. The Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office confirmed the find, noting that preliminary examinations suggest the bones belonged to an individual who lived during the Middle Ages.

The Aghdam district, heavily affected by the decades-long Armenian occupation, remains a key focus area for ongoing reconstruction and recovery efforts following its liberation by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in 2020.

News.Az