Azerbaijan, Egypt explore opportunities to enhance joint activities in trade, energy

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on Wednesday held a meeting with Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in London, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties mull intensifying joint efforts in several areas, including trade and energy.

“During the meeting, we emphasized the importance of diversifying economic cooperation between our countries and explored opportunities to enhance joint activities in trade, investment, energy, SMB development, industry, infrastructure, and transport-logistics,” Minister Jabbarov wrote on X.

