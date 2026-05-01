Superdry co-founder James Holder found guilty of rape

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Superdry co-founder James Holder has been found guilty of raping a woman following a trial at Gloucester Crown Court sitting in Cirencester, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The 54-year-old was convicted by a jury of seven men and five women after a five-day hearing. The court also heard an additional charge of assault by penetration, on which he was found not guilty.

Recorder David Chidgey rejected Holder’s application for bail while he prepares his affairs, stating that the temptation for him to use his “significant resources” to flee would be “too great.”

The court heard that the incident took place after an “impromptu night out” on 6 May 2022, when Holder went back to the woman’s flat in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. He told the court he had been out socially that evening.

A witness said she arranged separate taxis for Holder and the victim, but Holder instead got into the victim’s taxi, which was heading to her home.

It was also stated in court that Holder fell asleep on the woman’s bed while a friend used the sofa, leaving the woman to sleep on the floor.

Prosecutor James Haskell told the court that Holder later appeared at the living room doorway and asked the woman to join him in the bedroom. She refused, saying she was tired, but he then pulled her onto the bed, according to the prosecution case.

Haskell said Holder had "continued to touch" the victim, and described him pulling off her lower clothing, which she "tried to stop".

"From time to time he would say sorry but then carried on. She was telling him to stop," Haskell said.

News.Az