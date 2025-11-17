Azerbaijan, EU discuss strengthening economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met Marijana Kujundžić, Head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, on Monday to discuss enhancing economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The officials underlined that cooperation across energy, investment and other sectors contributes to regional development, News.Az reports, citing local media.

They exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s strategic development goals and the EU’s 2024 financing agreement for the country.

In the context of joint initiatives, the sides highlighted opportunities for cooperation in trade, energy, transport, infrastructure and digitalisation, as well as prospects for further diversifying the partnership.

