IDF targets Hezbollah operative threatening UN staff

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The IDF reported that it killed a Hezbollah operative who had “exploited” a United Nations base in southern Lebanon.

Yesterday, troops identified the Hezbollah operative while he was “operating inside a UNIFIL site in Burj Qalaouiyah area in southern Lebanon, exploiting the site for military purposes and endangering UN personnel operating in the area,” says Lt. Col. Ella Waweya, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokeswoman, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

A short while later, the operative left the UNIFIL site in his vehicle and approached Israeli forces “in a manner that posed an immediate threat,” she says.

“Following his identification, the IDF carried out a precise strike and eliminated the terrorist, while avoiding damage to the adjacent site and taking steps to minimize the risk of harm to uninvolved individuals,” Waweya says.

News.Az