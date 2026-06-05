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Saudi crown prince, Lebanon’s president meet on regional situation

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Saudi crown prince, Lebanon’s president meet on regional situation
AFP Photo

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke by phone with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Friday to discuss recent developments in Lebanon and the wider region.

The call, initiated by the Lebanese president, covered political and field developments as well as efforts aimed at establishing security and stability, according to the agency, News.Az reports, citing Sana.sy.

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Aoun expressed his deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia‘s positions toward Lebanon and its support for efforts to achieve stability and peace in the region.

The two leaders held a similar phone call in April to discuss developments in Lebanon and the region and efforts to achieve security and stability.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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