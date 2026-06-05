Georgia relaunches Rustavi–Red Bridge highway tender

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Georgia has reissued international tenders for the construction of the Rustavi–Red Bridge and Algeti–Sadakhlo highway sections, key infrastructure projects connecting routes toward the borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

the project is divided into four sections: Rustavi–Algeti (Lot I), Algeti–Red Bridge (Lot II), Algeti–Arphalo (Lot III), and Arphalo–Sadakhlo (Lot IV), News.Az reports, citing Report.

Officials say the highway is a key component of the East–West and North–South international transport corridors and will connect Georgia's road infrastructure with the borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The project involves construction of a 61.2-kilometre, four-lane concrete highway built to international road safety standards, including street lighting systems, 26 bridges, and 11 interchanges.

Financing will be provided through a loan from the European Investment Bank alongside Georgia"s state budget. Design work has been carried out by a Dutch engineering company with support from the World Bank.

News.Az