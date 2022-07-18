Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, EU sign MoU on strategic partnership in energy field

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, EU sign MoU on strategic partnership in energy field

"A Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between the European Union represented by the European Commission and the Republic of Azerbaijan" has been signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union, News.Az reports. 

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen inked the document.

News about - Azerbaijan, EU sign MoU on strategic partnership in energy field

News about - Azerbaijan, EU sign MoU on strategic partnership in energy field

News about - Azerbaijan, EU sign MoU on strategic partnership in energy field


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      