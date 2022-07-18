Azerbaijan, EU sign MoU on strategic partnership in energy field
"A Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between the European Union represented by the European Commission and the Republic of Azerbaijan" has been signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union, News.Az reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen inked the document.