Iran rebuffs GCC statement, accuses members of complicity in strikes

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed as “unfounded and baseless” allegations made in a statement by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) concerning Tehran’s retaliatory operations during recent US-Israeli strikes on the country.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Wednesday that Iran remains committed to the principle of good neighbourliness and respects the sovereignty of neighbouring states. However, he accused some GCC members of involvement in what he described as a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, according to Iran’s English-language Press TV, cited by News.Az.

“Despite earlier assurances that they would not allow their territory and facilities to be used in anti-Iran strikes, these governments did not take any measures to stop the process and even actively participated in the anti-Iran aggression,” Baghaei said.

He added that, under UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, these states had become “complicit” in what he described as US-Israeli actions against Iran.

Baghaei also rejected comments by GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi regarding the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that Iran, as a coastal state, had taken what he called necessary defensive measures in response to threats against its sovereignty and maritime security.

He said Iran’s actions were fully consistent with international law and aimed at deterring aggression and protecting maritime transit routes.

The spokesman added that Iran has historically sought to build trust with regional countries and has consistently opposed divisive positions in the region.

He called on GCC member states to take steps to rebuild trust with Tehran, including what he described as compensating for damage caused by their alleged involvement in US-Israeli strikes and avoiding cooperation with Iran’s adversaries.

News.Az