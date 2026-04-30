No end in sight for AI boom, says MediaTek CEO

No end in sight for AI boom, says MediaTek CEO

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MediaTek has reaffirmed strong confidence in the long-term artificial intelligence boom, saying the global “AI megatrend” continues to accelerate, particularly in demand for data centres.

Speaking during an earnings call, the company’s leadership said there is no doubt that AI-driven infrastructure expansion is still gaining momentum, with computing demand from data centres showing continued growth and even signs of acceleration, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

MediaTek highlighted expectations that its AI-related chip business, including accelerator ASICs used in data centre systems, could generate billions of dollars in revenue by 2027. The company also raised its outlook for the overall market size of data centre ASIC chips, reflecting stronger-than-expected industry demand.

The comments come as the broader semiconductor sector continues to benefit from the AI surge. Major industry players such as TSMC and global tech firms supplying AI infrastructure have reported strong results driven by rising demand for advanced chips.

Despite some investor concerns about high spending levels across the AI ecosystem, MediaTek pointed to sustained demand from cloud computing and enterprise customers as a key growth driver.

The company, one of Taiwan’s largest chip designers, remains closely tied to the global AI supply chain, supplying components used in everything from mobile devices to high-performance computing systems.

MediaTek shares have surged significantly this year, reflecting investor optimism around continued AI expansion and its role in shaping the semiconductor industry’s next growth cycle.

News.Az