Fortnite down: Servers taken offline for scheduled fix

Fortnite down: Servers taken offline for scheduled fix

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Fortnite, an online video game and game platform developed and released by Epic Games, is reportedly down.

The widely played Battle Royale title officially went offline at 4 a.m. on April 30 for a scheduled update, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Fortnite Status posted on X: “Downtime for v40.30 begins at 4 AM ET (8 AM UTC) with matchmaking ending shortly beforehand.”

Online rumors are also circulating suggesting there may be upcoming Clone Wars and Ratatouille collaborations.

Fortnite is expected to be back online and playable again in a few hours. Updates of this type usually last less than two hours, according to typical downtime patterns.

Fortnite’s Chapter 7, Season 2 Showdown began on March 19 and is scheduled to run until June 6.

News.Az