Azerbaijan and Czech Republic strengthen energy and industry partnership

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Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic continues to develop as a stable and mutually beneficial partnership between two sovereign states. For decades, Azerbaijan has been a key supplier of crude oil to the Czech Republic, contributing to energy security through diversified supply routes. Azerbaijani oil is transported via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline and then delivered to Central Europe.

At the same time, the Czech Republic exports machinery, vehicles, medical equipment and industrial technologies to Azerbaijan, supporting the country’s economic modernisation. The trade relationship reflects complementary economic structures and shared interests in long-term growth.

Looking ahead, both sides are exploring new areas of cooperation, including renewable energy, environmental technologies such as wastewater treatment, and smart city solutions. The Czech Republic’s experience in spa tourism also offers potential for collaboration. Overall, bilateral ties are expected to expand further, driven by economic pragmatism and strategic partnership.

In an interview with News.Az, Czech economist and Social Democratic politician Jan Mládek, former Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, said cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic is developing as a mutually beneficial partnership between two sovereign states.

Photo: Jan Mládek, Czech economist and Social Democratic politician, former Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic

According to Mládek, the relationship is based on long-standing economic exchange, with the Czech Republic importing Azerbaijani oil for decades while exporting cars, trucks, machinery and medical equipment to Azerbaijan. “This balanced trade structure reflects the complementary nature of the two economies, where Azerbaijan provides energy resources while the Czech Republic contributes industrial and technological products,” he said.

He added that future cooperation could expand into new sectors, particularly environmental technologies such as wastewater treatment and sustainable urban development. He highlighted smart city solutions as a promising area, alongside the spa and wellness industry, which has a long tradition in the Czech Republic and could attract Azerbaijani investment and tourism cooperation.

Mládek noted that Azerbaijan remains a key supplier of oil to the Czech Republic. “Oil is transported via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline, then shipped to the Italian port of Trieste before being delivered through the TAL and IKL pipeline systems to Czech refineries,” he said, adding that the route has proven reliable over time and forms the backbone of bilateral energy cooperation.

He said both sides are interested in maintaining and expanding these energy flows. “The Czech Republic is also seeking to increase gas imports from Azerbaijan as part of its broader strategy to diversify energy sources,” he added.

Currently, he noted, gas is delivered via liquefied natural gas terminals in northern Europe and then transported through pipeline networks, increasing costs and logistical complexity. Direct pipeline supplies from the Caspian region, he said, would be a more efficient and potentially more secure alternative, although limited transport capacity between Greece and the Czech Republic remains a key obstacle requiring infrastructure upgrades and stronger regional coordination.

Source: APA

Mládek said the Czech Republic’s defence industry also offers significant potential for cooperation. “As a traditional producer of weapons and ammunition, the country has seen rising demand amid ongoing global conflicts. This creates opportunities for joint ventures, technology sharing and expanded industrial partnerships with Azerbaijani counterparts in both production and maintenance sectors,” he said.

He added that Czech companies are already involved in reconstruction and development projects in the Karabakh region, particularly in construction, energy and water management. Companies such as RAVAK, Licon Heat and Thermona, he said, are contributing equipment, technical expertise and modern solutions to infrastructure rebuilding and improving living conditions.

These projects, he stressed, not only support Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery but also create long-term business opportunities for Czech firms. According to Mládek, deeper engagement in infrastructure, renewable energy and industrial modernisation could further strengthen economic ties.

“The overall potential for expanding cooperation remains strong, particularly in energy, industry, environmental solutions and infrastructure development, with both countries well positioned to deepen their strategic partnership in the coming years,” he concluded.

News.Az