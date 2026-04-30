Queen Camilla and Melania Trump join students for AI and VR showcase at White House - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Queen Camilla and first lady Melania Trump stepped out for a joint engagement as part of the royals' trip to Washington, D.C. this week.

On Tuesday, April 28, the Queen, 78, and first lady, 56, met with a group of young students at the White House Tennis Pavilion, News.Az reports, citing People.

In groups, the students had set up educational displays to demonstrate how they use artificial intelligence and virtual reality technology in their studies.The cross-cultural event was in the spirit of Melania's Fostering the Future Together technological initiative. The American students were encouraged to use the AI glasses to investigate artifacts from both the U.S. and U.K., and VR headsets allowed them to "visit" iconic sites like Snowdonia, Giant’s Causeway, Stonehenge, and the exterior of Buckingham Palace.

“Today, students all over the world can visit historically important sites, learn about the past, and be inspired,” the first lady said in a briefing statement about the event. “Our children don’t need to board airplanes to experience history anymore. Kids can have an educational experience that is fundamentally richer and more memorable than ever before, through VR and AI.”

Queen Camilla and King Charles are in the midst of a four-day trip to the United States this week, which began on Monday, April 27 with their arrival to Washington, D.C. They were greeted by Melania and President Donald Trump with a private tea before attending a massive garden party at the British embassy.

Thankfully, the Queen's outing with Melania on Tuesday was slightly more low-key, after she relatably admitted to being "slightly jet lagged" after the long transatlantic flight.

While in D.C., King Charles will make history as only the second British monarch to deliver an address to a joint meeting of Congress. (The late Queen Elizabeth also delivered a speech at the Capitol in 1991.) The King and Queen will also attend a state dinner hosted by the Trumps on Tuesday evening.Tuesday's outing wasn't the first time Queen Camilla and Melania have attended a joint event together. In September 2025, during a U.S. state visit to the United Kingdom, they teamed up to tour two areas of Windsor Castle.

The Queen first guided Melania through a display celebrating the 100th anniversary of Queen Mary's Dolls' House, the world's largest and most famous doll house. The pair also toured the castle's historic Royal Library, which features an extensive collection including treasures like King Charles I's annotated copy of Shakespeare's Second Folio.

News.Az