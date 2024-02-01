Azerbaijan exempts goods imported for construction of airports in Karabakh from customs duties

Goods imported for the construction of airports in Fuzuli, Lachin, and Zangilan have been exempted from customs duties in Azerbaijan for one more year, News.Az reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers amended the decision “On the rates of customs duties on export and import operations in the Republic of Azerbaijan” in this regard.

Meanwhile, the document previously stipulated that goods imported for the construction of international airports in the Fuzuli, Lachin, and Zangilan districts should not be subject to customs duty until January 1, 2024. According to the amendment, this term is extended until January 1, 2025.

The decision comes into force thirty days after its publication.

