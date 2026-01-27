Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov to visit China
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov will pay an official visit to China on January 28-29, News.Az reports, citing China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit comes at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and China’s foreign minister.


