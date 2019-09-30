Azerbaijan gets ready to plant 650,000 trees in one day

Preparations for planting 650,000 trees in the country in one day to mark the 650th birthday anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi have started,” head of press-service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Irada Ibrahimova told AzerTag.

She noted that initiated by Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, this project aims to promote the legacy of Imadaddin Nasimi all over the world.

Irada Ibrahimova added that diverse types of trees would be planted according to the climate and relief of each region.

“This initiative will give a chance to everyone to plant a tree which in turn will boost forest areas,” she said.

