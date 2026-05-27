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Large fire erupts at Kosher supermarket in north London - VIDEO

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Large fire erupts at Kosher supermarket in north London - VIDEO
Source: X sosial media platform

A large fire has broken out at a Kosher supermarket in Golders Green, north London, News.Az reports, citing the Independent.

Around 100 firefighters and 15 engines have been called to the fire at Kosher Kingdom. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown, the London Fire Brigade said.

The brigade said it received the first of 56 calls at 6.47am on Wednesday and had sent crews from Finchley, Willesden, West Hampstead and surrounding fire stations to the scene – including a 32-metre turntable ladder.

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In a statement, the brigade said: “Firefighters are currently responding to a fire on Golders Green Road in Golders Green.

“The fire has occurred by a building which is three storeys, with a shop on the ground floor and premises above.

“The fire is producing a significant amount of smoke and we’re advising people in the area to keep their windows and doors shut at this time.

“A number of road closures are in place, including on Golders Green Road near the junction with Beverley Gardens.

“Please avoid the area whilst firefighters work to extinguish the fire.”


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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