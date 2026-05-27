North Korea tests upgraded ballistic and cruise missile systems

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North Korea said on Wednesday that it had conducted tests of updated ballistic and cruise missile systems, along with artillery rockets, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the tests, which the country said form part of its broader effort to modernise its weapons systems and achieve its five-year defence development objectives.

The announcement, which detailed tests carried out on Tuesday involving a “multiple tactical cruise missile weapon system” and a “lightweight multi-purpose missile launching system,” came one day after South Korea’s military reported that North Korea had launched multiple projectiles, including a short-range ballistic missile, off its west coast.

According to South Korea’s military, the projectiles were fired around 1 p.m. and travelled approximately 80 kilometres. It marked the first North Korean ballistic missile launch since April 19.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the tests also included analysis and evaluation of the effectiveness of a “special mission warhead of tactical ballistic missile,” as well as assessments of the artificial intelligence-guided accuracy of a “tactical cruise missile.”

KCNA claimed that the tactical cruise missiles, which use an ultra-precise autonomous navigation system, are capable of striking targets up to 100 kilometres away. It also said they are expected to be deployed with long-range artillery units positioned along the southern border with South Korea.

Kim Jong Un expressed satisfaction with the test results, saying they demonstrated “a clear signal of upgrading of our military force.” He added that the fire control and automation systems of all launch vehicles had been upgraded to “suit the proper conditions of modern warfare so as to enhance their application to combat.”

News.Az