Azerbaijan has conditions to further develop non-oil sector: deputy PM

Azerbaijan has all the conditions for even greater development of the non-oil sector, deputy prime minister, Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) - Deputy Chairman Ali Ahmadov said at a meeting with the party members Jan. 31, Trend reports.

He said that the purpose of the meeting is to discuss steps in the future activities of the NAP and other issues.

He noted that the assessment given by President Ilham Aliyev at the end of 2018 and the future objectives at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as at a conference on the socio-economic development of the regions, is generally the most comprehensive and correct assessment of the year’s results.

“The main ideas voiced by the president during these events are that 2018 was quite a successful year, all the tasks were fulfilled at the required level, and the commitments were over-executed,” Ahmadov noted. “In 2018, Azerbaijan’s sustainable and dynamic development continued. Reforms in Azerbaijan that started a few years ago on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev are now bearing fruit, and their results are tangible.”

Ahmadov also said that measures to diversify the economy of Azerbaijan are bearing fruit.

“The steps taken in this direction have ensured the development of the non-oil sector, and there are all conditions for further development of the non-oil sector in the future,” he added. “At the same time, there are programs defined by the Azerbaijani president in connection with the future period, and the resources are being mobilized for the implementation of these programs.”

News.Az

