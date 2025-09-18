Azerbaijan increases transport quota for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian carriers will have expanded opportunities to operate internationally, as Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina have granted Ukraine additional permits for international freight transportation, according to a Facebook post by Serhiy Derkach, Deputy Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, News.Az reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to Derkach, Azerbaijan has provided Ukraine with 100 additional permits for transporting goods to and from third countries, representing an increase of about 20 percent over the base quota. Bosnia and Herzegovina has granted 300 additional permits for bilateral, transit, and international transport—a 100 percent increase compared to the previously established limit.

Derkach emphasized that the new quotas will enable Ukrainian companies to make more trips, establish stable logistics routes, and expand their business activities. He underlined that broadening opportunities for carriers remains a state priority, while the additional permits mark an important step toward strengthening international cooperation and developing Ukraine’s transport sector.

The deputy minister noted that the permits are currently being issued and will soon be available to carriers through the Ukrtransbezpeka company. He added that Ukraine continues active negotiations to ensure its carriers maintain stable access to the European Union market.

News.Az