Azerbaijan inks agreement with Turkish companies on exploitation of ore deposits

In order to provide geological exploration and exploitation of the Azerbaijani ore deposits “Gashgachay”, “Elbaydash” and “Agduzdag”, we signed agreements with “Eti Bakır A.Ş.” and “Artvin Maden A.Ş.”, the leading Turkish companies in this field, Azerbaijani minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted.

"We believe that this important step will play a vital role in launching the extractive industry in our liberated territories, facilitating the exploration of high-potential fields and encouraging their contribution to our economy. It will also accelerate the economic reintegration of the region," the minister wrote.

