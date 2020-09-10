Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss prospects of mutual relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chargé d'affaires of Azerbaijani Embassy in Iraq Nasir Mammadov has met with the country’s Minister of Agriculture Mohammad Al-Khafaji to discuss prospects of bilateral relations.

Mammadov hailed the historical, religious, and cultural ties between "the two friendly countries". He highlighted the ongoing reforms implemented in Azerbaijan to diversify the economy and innovations for agricultural development.

“Agriculture plays an important role in boosting the non-oil sector, and the development of agriculture is one of the priorities for Azerbaijan,” he said.

Al-Khafaji expressed Iraq`s readiness to develop relations with Azerbaijan in the field of agriculture and establish a legal framework in this regard.

They discussed plans on the import and export of agricultural products between Azerbaijan and Iraq.

(c) AzerTag

News.Az

News.Az