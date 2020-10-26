News.az
Presidential Aide
Azerbaijan presidential aide meets Russian deputy FM
10 Dec 2025-19:59
Hikmat Hajiyev had discussion with advisor to Italian PM
05 Sep 2024-20:36
Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev discusses bilateral and regional issues with Iranian Deputy FM
25 Sep 2021-00:14
Working group created for restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - presidential aide
12 Dec 2020-15:41
Resolution of France's Senate nothing more than piece of paper for Azerbaijan - presidential aide
26 Nov 2020-00:27
Int’l, local structures to assess damage of Azerbaijani civilian infrastructure - presidential aide
13 Nov 2020-21:03
More facts and war crimes of Armenia will surface with inspection of de-occupied lands - presidential aide
06 Nov 2020-20:35
Now journalist of Italian La Republica Peitro Del Re under abusive attack of Armenian lobby - presidential aide
05 Nov 2020-22:09
Armenia indiscriminately targets civilians - presidential aide
26 Oct 2020-19:35
Russia was Azerbaijan’s top export market among CIS countries in January-September 2020
26 Oct 2020-19:15
