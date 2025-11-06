Azerbaijan, Islamic Development Bank explore cooperation in various sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group, in Baku on Thursday to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation.

The two sides reviewed funding for projects involving companies under AZCON Holding and exchanged views on prospects for future collaboration, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

Nabiyev emphasized Azerbaijan’s interest in sharing expertise and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation. Al Jasser, in turn, praised Azerbaijan’s recent progress in digitalization.

