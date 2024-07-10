Azerbaijan, Japan mull export opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) on Wednesday hosted a meeting with Mitsuaki Sano, Managing Director of the Istanbul office of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Mitsuaki Sano was informed that 11 Azerbaijani companies presented local products under the single stand "Made in Azerbaijan" at the "FOODEX Japan 2024" exhibition organized by AZPROMO in March of this year.AZPROMO representatives said that the Agency has prepared an "Export guide" for Japan as part of measures to promote exports to the Japanese market. The Agency reps also provided detailed information about Azerbaijan’s export and investment potential, noting that the special economic zones of the country opens up great opportunities for establishing joint ventures and further exports.

