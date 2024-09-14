Azerbaijan launches new regular bus service to Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has officially launched a regular bus service between Barda and Khankendi, with the first bus departing on Saturday.

The Barda-Khankendi route will operate three times daily, with departures from Barda at 07:00 (GMT+4), 11:30, and 16:30. The service will use high-comfort buses, News.Az reports.Tural Orujov, spokesperson for the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), announced that the fare for the route will be 2.80 manats ($1.65). As part of the Great Return program, the Land Transport Agency has introduced this service to the liberated territories. The route will also include a stop in Khojaly, with ticket prices set at 2.50 manats ($1.47) for this segment.Orujov emphasized that traveling to Khankendi requires adhering to specific conditions when purchasing tickets. Tickets can be bought online through the biletim.az portal, and obtaining permits in accordance with the entry rules for liberated territories is mandatory. Without this permit, entry into the area will not be permitted.

News.Az