Baku Energy Week: New deals for LNG and green tech

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Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov held several meetings with foreign officials as part of Baku Energy Week.

During a meeting with Bangladesh’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Iqbal Hassan Mahmood, the sides discussed prospects for the development of cooperation in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The meeting also exchanged views on the expansion of existing cooperation between SOCAR and Bangladeshi companies, LNG supply and the formation of a long-term energy partnership. The sides noted the importance of energy cooperation within the D-8 format.

In a separate meeting with Ulf Heitmüller, Chair of the Executive Board of Germany’s VNG AG, discussions focused on cooperation in gas supply, the energy transition and low-carbon solutions.

The sides also discussed the energy transition in Azerbaijan, the development of renewable energy sources, battery energy storage systems and the modernisation of the energy system.

News.Az