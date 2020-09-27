Azerbaijan liberates several occupied villages from Armenian occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani army has liberated several villages from the Armenian occupation, said Colonel Lieutenant Anar Eyvazov, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

He noted that the villages of Garakhanbeyli, Sharvanj, Horadiz, Yukhari Abdurrahmanli and Boyuk Markanli in the direction of Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts were liberated.

“In addition, the enemy’s positions in the direction of Aghdere district and Murovdagh were destroyed. The Azerbaijani army took the control of significant heights,” Eyvazov added.

News.Az