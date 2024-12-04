Azerbaijan, OECD discuss implementation of joint projects

Photo: The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) discussed the implementation of joint projects.

The matter was discussed at a meeting between Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Chair of the OECD’s Working Party on State Ownership and Privatisation Practices Charles Donald, News.Az reports.“We held a meeting with the delegation led by Charles Donald, Chair of the Working Party on State Ownership and Privatisation Practices at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and Chief Executive of UK Government Investments,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.“Our discussions focused on the projects implemented in collaboration with the OECD, priority issues concerning the sustainable operation of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding and its portfolio companies, and their management in alignment with corporate governance principles,” he noted.

News.Az