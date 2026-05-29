Israeli military reportedly fires at civilian aircraft over West Bank

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The Israeli military is investigating an incident in which troops fired at a civilian plane flying over the occupied West Bank, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Residents of the Beit El settlement reported seeing drones in the area, and then soldiers fired at an aircraft believing it was an unmanned aerial vehicle.

It later transpired that Ben-Gurion Airport’s landing route had been diverted, which meant commercial aircraft preparing to land were flying closer to Beit El than usual.

There are no reports of casualties or damage during the incident.

News.Az