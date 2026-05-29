Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures tick up on investor optimism

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US stock futures posted slight gains as Wall Street monitored Dell’s earnings report and awaited an official update on negotiations between the United States and Iran, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F), the benchmark S&P 500 (ES=F), and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) each rose 0.1%.

After the closing bell, Dell’s (DELL) results exceeded investor expectations, sending its shares up by nearly 40%. The company issued an optimistic outlook, saying the rapid expansion of data centers driven by the artificial intelligence boom would continue to support demand for its servers, which run on Nvidia (NVDA) chips.

During trading, stocks moved higher, with the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq (^IXIC) reaching record highs, as confidence in the AI sector and hopes of easing global tensions supported market sentiment.

Since US President Donald Trump indicated last week that the United States was in the “final stages” of talks with Iran, markets have remained broadly positive. That momentum continued this week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq setting record highs for three consecutive sessions.

However, a formal update on the negotiations has not yet been released, even as reports circulate about a potential ceasefire extension reaching Trump’s desk. Investors remain focused on potential developments in the US-Iran situation, particularly as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz fuels concerns over rising energy prices and possible impacts on Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

News.Az